SVG PM proposes single-item vote to remove Queen as head of state

During Monday’s sitting of parliament, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves proposed to remove the Queen as head of state and replace her with a non-executive president through a single-item referendum.

“As of today, we are 12 years away from the last referendum. I am prepared, if the opposition agrees today, to put one question in a referendum: to have a homegrown president, a non-executive president, as outlined in the proposed constitution, and let’s go with that one issue to the people to complete the national democratic task”.

Although Gonsalves is proposing a single-item referendum, he says he would only pursue it if bipartisan support was forthcoming.

In 2009, the Caribbean island held a referendum in which replacing the Queen as head of state was on the ballot. However, it was rejected by over 55 percent of voters.