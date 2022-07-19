SVG PM conferred with the ‘Doctor Honoris Causa Award’

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves was conferred with the “Doctor Honoris Causa Award” on Monday, July 18.

The honour was bestowed upon him by the Universities of the Autonomous Regions of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast (URACCAN), and the Bluefields Indian and Caribbean University (BICU).

The Doctorate Honoris Causa is the highest distinction a University gives a person in recognition of his/her career in the academic, scientific or cultural fields, of his/her values, as well as his/her special link with the University.

Candidates for ‘Honoris Causa’ Doctor can be proposed by Faculty Board, Departments Councils or by the Principal of the University.

Gonsalves will participate in the commemoration of the 43 anniversary of the triumph of the Popular Sandinista Revolution as the special guest of the President of Nicaragua, H.E Daniel Ortega this evening.

Gonsalves and his delegation is scheduled to depart Nicaragua on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.