SVG PM resurrects wellness revolution, says he’s getting fit

On NBC radio last Wednesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he is on a weight loss journey that is already paying off.

According to Gonsalves, he has already lost 20 lbs over the past six weeks.

“I am eliminating nighttime snacking and am no longer eating a lot of biscuits, cheese, or nuts. I am even wearing shirts I had not worn before.”.

“I have a target in mind, I have to stay in top shape for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I have to be a bulwark against what is coming from the opposition circles.”

Gonsalves has been on missions like this before. In 2014, he said he was paying attention to his diet as he attempted to lose weight.