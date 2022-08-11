Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and Taiwan’s other diplomatic allies are drafting a joint statement to condemn China’s military coercion against Taiwan, which will be issued at the United Nations soon, visiting SVG Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said Thursday.

China’s threats against Taiwan are “wrong in international law and wrong in international morality,” Gonsalves said while meeting with Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.

The statement will address the “unreasonable, disproportionate and wholly wrong conduct of the PRC,” he said.

China should resolve its disputes with Taiwan through civilized conversation, he said, adding that threatening to start a war is “totally unacceptable.”

SVG stands with Taiwan in its attempts to defend itself and resist a hegemony meddling in its internal affairs, he said, praising the resolve shown by the Taiwanese in protecting their homeland in the face of a military threat.

Although SVG is a small country, it will not remain silent over China’s bullying of Taiwan, he said.

He praised President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) leadership, saying she is leading Taiwan to a better future.

Su thanked Gonsalves for his remarks and SVG’s pledge to speak up for Taiwan at the U.N.

He echoed Gonsalves’ remarks about Tsai, saying that her leadership is why Taiwan has been able to keep its composure in the face of military threats.

Gonsalves, who arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a six-day visit at a time of heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, has stressed that his visit is intended to show solidarity with Taipei