SVG Police advise citizens to be alert for counterfeit currency

Vendors, people conducting business and the general public are being advised to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills, particularly the 100-dollar bill this carnival season.

Sergeant Karla Timm, speaking to the Agency for Public Information earlier today, said carnival is usually the time when counterfeit bills surface and people must pay close attention when conducting any form of transaction.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will host a Crime Prevention Exhibition on July 1st in front of the Central Police Station and Sergeant Timm encouraged the public to visit this exhibition to learn how to identify counterfeit bills and other safety tips.

Sergeant Timm noted that the carnival period normally presents an opportunity for criminal elements to commit various crimes including theft, pickpocketing and burglaries therefore; the police department is using this period leading up to the carnival to share tips that can help members of the public avoid becoming victims.

Sergeant Timm advised people not to keep cell phones and wallets in their back pockets, not to take with them an excessive amount of money; and for women to keep handbags securely under their arms and avoid lonely areas or walking alone when it is late.

The carnival period also creates an opportunity for thieves to commit breaks in, Sergeant Timm called on people to look out for their neighbours and to call the RSVGPF at 457 1211 if they suspect a crime is being committed.