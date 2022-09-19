SVG Police and the Agriculture Ministry partner to tackle praedial larceny

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in a collaborative effort, intend to address the ongoing scourge of praedial larceny in the country.
To this end, the two entities met on Tuesday 13th September 2022 and have resolved to:
- Restart the stop and search activities at the district level.
- Instituting an educational campaign to improve stakeholders’ awareness of their roles and responsibilities.
- Hosting of joint meetings and briefings by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the Ministry Forestry Fisheries Rural Transformation Industry Labour.
- Use of technology to aid in the monitoring and for evidence gathering.
- Advocating for a greater level of prosecution under the Agricultural Produce and Livestock (Prevention of Theft) Act as opposed to the criminal code.