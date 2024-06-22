SVG Police Announces National Crime Prevention Week 2024

National crime prevention week and exhibition 2024

The Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is thrilled to announce the National Crime Prevention Week and Exhibition 2024. The events will take place from June 24 to June 28, 2024, under the theme “Building Resilient Communities Through Crime Prevention.”

The week’s activities are designed to actively engage the general public, raise awareness, and promote collaborative efforts in crime prevention. Highlights of the week include:

A Whistle Stop event on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, which will showcase practical crime prevention strategies and essential safety advice. This event is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn valuable tips and techniques to enhance personal and public safety.

Crime Prevention Exhibition on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Central Police Station Sidewalk starting at 9:00 AM. This exhibition will feature a variety of crime prevention brochures, cameras, and other security apparatus, presented by the police and members of the business community.

We extend a warm invitation to the general public and members of the media to attend and cover these events. Let’s come together to build resilient communities through effective crime prevention.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force looks forward to your participation and support in making this initiative a success.