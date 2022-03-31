SVG Police Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit celebrates 10th anniversary

The Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will commemorate its Tenth (10th) Anniversary on April 07, 2022, under the theme “I deserve to be free. Don’t traffick and exploit me”.

The Unit was established in the RSVGPF under the leadership of former Commissioner of Police, Mr Keith Miller on March 07, 2012, and launched on April 07, 2012. The Unit is located at the Questelles Police Station.

The ATIPU is a specialized unit within the RSVGPF that has the mandate to investigate and treat with all matters concerning human trafficking.

To mark this special milestone, the Head of the ATIPU, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Junior Simmons informed that the unit will be holding one week of activities which includes:

Thursday, April 07, 2022 – Presentation of a virtual lecture by Dr Jason Haynes, Deputy Dean of Academic Studies and Research, UWI, Cave Hill Campus. The presentation is entitled “Human Trafficking in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Confronting the Past, Preparing for the Future”.

The lecture would be streamed live on the Facebook pages of the RSVGPF, Agency for Public Information (API), National Broadcasting Corporation, and the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit and on API’s You-Tube Channel.

Friday, April 08, 2022 – Human Trafficking Prevention Exhibition at the Car Park adjacent to the Ministerial Building in Kingstown from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 09, 2022 – “Walk against trafficking”. The walk will commence at 7:00 a.m. from Central Police Station in Kingstown and will end at the Arnos Vale (Two) Playing Field. The general public is invited to participate. Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Church Service at the Kingstown Baptist Church. The service commences at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 – Symposium for Media Practitioners and Journalists on Understanding Human Trafficking. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Lectures in schools Wednesday, April 13, 2022 -Lectures in Churches

COVID-19 protocols would be in place during the activities.