SVG Police & API launch a media campaign on Crime Prevention

RSVGPF & API LAUNCH CRIME PREVENTION MEDIA CAMPAIGN

The Agency for Public Information and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have joined forces to launch the “Crime Prevention and You: A Shared Responsibility” media campaign.

The campaign, which formally starts today, March 13, 2023, will include a number of safety advice films, commercials, and interviews covering everything from fraud prevention to personal safety.

The program is a component of the RSVGPF’s push for improved public safety and crime prevention.