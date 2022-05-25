SVG police arrest Carriacou fisherman on drug charges

On Tuesday 24 May, police arrested and charged Phillip Quashie, a 51-year-old Fisherman of Carriacou with two (2) counts of Possession of a Controlled Drug.

According to the investigations, the Accused was charged as follows:-

Possession of nine hundred and eight (908) grammes of Cannabis with intent to supply it to another.

Possession of nine hundred and eight (908) grammes of Cannabis for the purpose of Drug Trafficking.

The incident occurred on 24.5.22 in Kingstown at about 2:45 pm.

Quashie is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.