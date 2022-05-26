SVG police arrested 5 men ages 28 to 60 for theft

On 23.5.22 Police arrested and charged, Alex Davy also known as George Williams, a 58-year-old Vendor of Kingstown with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly stole four (4) Crest Tin Cheese valued at EC $240.00, the property of Massy Stores. The incident occurred on 23.5.22 at about 3:30 pm in Kingstown.

Davy is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

(2)

On 25.5.22 Police arrested and jointly charged Carl Rodriquez, 28-year-old Labourer and Romano Rodriquez, 39-year-old Labourer, both of Mesopotamia with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the Accused men allegedly stole two (2) sacks of Breadfruit valued at EC $100, the property of a 69-year-old Farmer of Mesopotamia.

The incident occurred in Mesopotamia between 5:00 pm on 18.5.22 and 5:00 pm on 19.5.22

Both men are expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

(3)

On 25.5.22 Police arrested and charged Jelson Lewis, 37-year-old Labourer of Reeves Level with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly stole thirteen (13) dried Coconuts valued at EC $26.00, the property of a 52 years old Farmer of Reeves Level.

The incident occurred on 25.5.22 at about 3:30 pm.

Lewis is expected to appear before the Biabou Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

(4)

On 25.5.22 Police arrested and charged Bransley Small, 60-year-old Farmer of Penniston with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly stole a number of Citrus Fruits valued at EC $28.00, the property of a 60 years old Farmer of Pembroke.

Small is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.