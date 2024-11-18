SVG Police Celebrates Achievements of Officers Advanced Military Training

Officers Complete Intensive Training at Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Academy

Emerging from one of the region’s most rigorous military training programs, two officers from the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have returned home equipped with advanced skills and invaluable experiences. Leading Seaman 931, Lesmon Pope and Police Constable 967, Shevy Miller, successfully completed an 11-month intensive training at the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Military Academy (DFMA).

The officers’ journey began on October 18, 2023, when the officers commenced the Joint Basic Officer Training Course (BOTC) 2301 alongside 15 Officer Cadets representing various units of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), including the Regiment, Coast Guard, and Air Guard. Led by Lieutenant Brandon Diaz of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, the program was designed to develop proficient officers capable of operating in diverse operational environments.

During the initial militarization phase from October to December 2023, LS Pope and Constable Miller were also attached to the Operations Centre Staff Qualification Course (OCSQC). They covered essential modules such as operational communication methods, supporting planning processes, and utilizing geospatial information systems.

From December onward, the officers’ training focused on essential military practices, including TTDF customs, ceremonial duties, weapons handling, and maintaining high physical fitness standards. They supported command operations, developed effective communication skills, enforced discipline, led their teams, and managed divisional tasks. The officers also analyzed historical and strategic contexts to strengthen their military decision-making.

In addition to these core areas, they underwent specialized training, such as a two-week jungle survival course with the TTDF Special Forces and a two-week support weapons and infantry training with the Mortar Platoon. This training honed their tactical skills and adaptability for demanding operational conditions. The training culminated in a graduation ceremony on August 23, 2024, where participants were conferred the ranks of Second Lieutenant, Midshipman, and Pilot Officer upon successful completion.

Leading Seaman Pope and Constable Miller expressed profound gratitude to the staff and members of the TTDF for their support and for making the experience memorable. They acknowledged the wealth of knowledge gained from the diverse teachings within the various TTDF formations.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its heartfelt appreciation to the TTDF for facilitating this invaluable training opportunity. Congratulations to Leading Seaman 931, Lesmon Pope and Police Constable 967, Shevy Miller on their discipline, dedication and outstanding achievement.