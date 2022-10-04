SVG police charged four men with stealing (54 pounds) of mutton

At 11:22 pm on 01.10.22, police arrested and jointly charged Zeroy Patrick, 49-year-old Mason, Nigel Robertson, 45-year-old Labourer of Vermont, Karon Bowens, 30-year old Unemployed, and Giovannie Grant, 19-year old Unemployed of Ottley Hall with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

The defendants are accused of having in their possession fifty-four (54lbs) of mutton reasonably suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained at Ottley Hall at about 9:45 pm on 30.09.22

The defendants are expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF