SVG Police Commissioner completes second term as ACCP President

Commissioner of Police of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), Mr. Colin John presided over his last meeting as President of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP). He did so at the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference of the ACCP in Nassau, the Bahamas from 30 May to 3 June 2022. The theme of the meeting was “Maximising Partnerships to Mitigate Transnational Organized Crime in the era of COVID-19”.

Commissioner John was first elected to lead the ACCP in May 2019. He was not eligible for reelection as president – because the ACCP’s constitution does not permit a member to serve for more than four (4) years in the same position.

The ACCP was formerly established in 1987 and currently comprises Commissioners of Police/Chiefs of Police from twenty-five (25) Caribbean countries including; Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, French Antilles, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad, and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Island

During this year’s AGM, video messages were received from the Director of International Affairs of the UAE Ministry of Interior; and the President of INTERPOL, Major General Ahmed Al Raisi. Host Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Rolle delivered welcome remarks. Mr. David Rausch, President of the International Association of Commissioners of Police (IACP) delivered remarks on the behalf of the IACP. The keynote address was given by Honourable Phillip E. Davis, Q.C, and Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

In his address, Commissioner John thanked the Bahamian government for hosting the conference and the stakeholder and partners for their support and collaboration during his presidency. He emphasized the need for continuous networking between law enforcement and other critical stakeholders to maximize the partnership to tackle transnational organized crime among other things.

During the plenary session, several important security topics and subject matters were presented and discussed inter alia:

Transnational Organized Crime, an Analysis of Global Threat, trends and emerging trends in the COVID Era

The Role of the Diplomatic Security/ Regional Security Officer in the Caribbean in Stemming Transnational Organized Crime

Drug Trafficking in the Era of COVID: An Analysis

Solutions and Technologies for Public Safety

Incorporating Social Media into Criminal Investigations

Emerging Technologies in Law Enforcement

Digital Transformation and Modernization of Investigations

Law Enforcement Administration Development

Effective Management and Police Operations

E-Trace ATF’s Detection of Firearms

Emerging Trends in Cybercrime and the use of Technology to stymie the Trend

Crime Trends during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Besides the Commissioners of Police/Chiefs of Police who were in attendance, representatives and other key stakeholders from the following agencies/ organizations also participated in the AGM and Conference:-

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executive

Regional Security System (RSS)

CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS)

Crime Stoppers Bahamas

Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA)

Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI)

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF)

Bureau of International Narcotics

US Homeland Security and Investigations

US Marshals Services

Bureau of Diplomatic Security

Disaster Management: Hurricane Dorian and the Bahamian Experience

A new executive was elected to chart the way for the ACCP. Those elected are as follows:

Commissioner Steve Foster – President

Commissioner Edvin Martin – First Vice President

Commissioner Trevor Botting – Second Vice President

Commissioner Colin John – Secretary/Treasurer and Immediate Past President

The goal of the AGM and Conference is to support the mission and objectives of the ACCP by fostering regional cooperation and collaboration in the:-

Development and implementation of policing strategies, systems, and procedures

The development of professional and technical skills of police officers and to,

Identity proactive measures to prevent crime and improve police-community relations.

The 2023 AGM and Conference is tentatively scheduled to take place in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.