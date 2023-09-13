ACTING CORPORAL OF POLICE GRADUATES WITH FIRST CLASS HONOURS

Acting Corporal of Police (Cpl. Ag), No. 594 Corlene Samuel has joined the list of police officers who have earned university degrees over the years. Corporal Samuel received her certificate bearing First Class Honours on 12th July 2023 after successfully completing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Studies with a Major in Human Resource Management at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus.

The Summary Court Prosecutor who is seconded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) commenced her tertiary educational journey 10th August 2018.

An elated Cpl. Samuel said “My passion has always been in management and in particular the management of our human resources which is the most important asset of any organization. Over the years police organizations have seen changes globally. The job of the Police Officer is not only confined to maintaining law and order. The police functions are constantly changing and this requires efficient Human Resource Management. My intention is to boost the morale of Police Officers and improve relationships across the organization whilst bridging the gap between the public and the Police.”

Reminiscing on her journey, she said “the journey was a challenging one. Initially, my greatest challenge was balancing work and university life. Preparing for court and submitting assignments was truly a challenge. But as time progressed, I learned and overcame this hurdle by a creating daily structure. Through it all, I was able to maintain my focus simply by recalling my main motto “Success is a vehicle that moves on a wheel called hard work”. This structure became my strength and guide throughout the process.

Cpl. Samuel is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Forensic Psychology at Monroe College (Kings Graduate School) in St. Lucia.

“I wish to use this opportunity to express my thankfulness to God for his grace and mercies as well as to my family and friends for their steady support and encouragement throughout this journey, the Director of Public Prosecutions and staff, The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Commissioner of Police, and by extension the RSVGPF.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extend hearty congratulations to Cpl. Corlene Samuel on her achievement and wish her success as she seeks to further develop herself in the field of Higher Education.

Source : RSVGPF