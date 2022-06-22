SVG police disassociates itself from Ricardo Roban former Auxiliary Police

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into a video currently being circulated on social media depicting a man attempting to solicit a 13-year-old student from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The RSVGPF disassociates itself from Mr Ricardo Roban, the man who is allegedly in the video, and whose Facebook profile states that he is a police officer.

Roban is not a serving member of the RSVGPF and was never enlisted in the organization. He was a member of the Auxiliary Police Force. However, his services were terminated four years ago because he failed to function as an effective Auxiliary Police Officer.

The RSVGPF does not condone such acts against our children. The organization encourages all parents and guardians to be vigilant and aware of their children’s online activities.

Our children are our future and their innocence should be protected. We further encourage the general public to report these and other nefarious activities to the police by calling 911,999 or 784-4571211.