SVG police find more than US $50k hidden in ball of twine

Commissioner of Police Colin John says that patrolling St Vincent and the Grenadines’ fluid borders is challenging. John said that was one of the weak areas and where they would have found firearms entering the country.

“According to our intelligence, Union Island and Owia are vulnerable. In the case of Owia, people come from St Lucia, and in the case of Union Island, people come from Grenada. These are areas where the Coast Guard is paying close vigilance”.

John stated that some people would have used yachts to not just enjoy the country’s pristine waters, but also to import drugs and firearms.

“Recently, we intercepted a boat from Trinidad with sailors and a ball of twine. Someone was willing to pay a thousand US dollars for the twine”.

“We said no, this seems strange. We found over US $50,000 on the stick when we unravelled the twine”.

John said criminals are finding innovative ways to bring drugs, and even fire, into St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We have received intelligence about individuals who are bringing in vehicles and bringing guns into various parts of the vehicles. Washing machines, stuff like that. These are things we need to step up to.”

He said they are collaborating with regional partners as well as consulting with neighbouring countries in regards to new trends in the smuggling of drugs, guns, and illicit gains.