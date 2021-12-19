SVG Police Force Band Holds Virtual Christmas Concert For 2021

The public is invited to view the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band and Friends Virtual Christmas Concert dubbed “Love, Joy, Peace, and Happiness” on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, commencing at 5:00 p.m.

Performances will be rendered by the Police Force Band, Luta, Hans John, and Caywana Cottle. A live stream will be done by VC3 and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Force via its Facebook page. It’s a concert for the whole family. Don’t miss it. The M.C. will be “The Aquarian Born” Mr. Maurice Horne.

Season’s greetings from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).