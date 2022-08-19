SVG police force held its 40th passing out parade of Recruits

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Training School (RSVGPTC) held its fortieth (40th) Passing Out Parade of Recruits on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Victoria Park.

During the ceremony, a total of one hundred and thirteen (113) Recruits took the Oath of Office as Police Officers in accordance with the Police (Amendment) Act of 2018.

Another high point of the ceremony was the announcement of the Best Recruit and the winner of the Commissioner’s Trophy and the Baton of Honour among other awards.

Remarks were delivered by Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John, and Commandant of the Police Training School, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mrs Tecla Andrews-Thomas.

The event culminated with the presentation of awards, and a march pass.