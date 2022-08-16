SVG Police Force holds professional upliftment course

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Professional Upliftment Course 1/2022 will be held at the Old Montrose Police Training School during the period 17 -18 August 2022.

The aim of this workshop is to help participants identify the importance of professional behaviour and its organizational and personal benefits.

The Course will include but not be limited to the following subject areas: –

Professionalism in the Workplace Self Esteem Mental Wellness

COURSE OBJECTIVES

Understand the meaning and importance of professionalism and respect in the workplace.

Take individual responsibility in creating and maintaining norms of professionalism at work.

Contribute to a professional and respectful work environment.

It is anticipated that there will be twenty-one (21) participants from various divisions within the Police Force.

Ms Barbra Matthews and Ms Jacintha James will be the facilitators.