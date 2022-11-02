SVG Police Force Sexual Offences Unit to celebrate 4th anniversary

SEXUAL OFFENCES UNIT TO HOST WEEK OF ACTIVITIES IN CELEBRATION OF 4TH ANNIVERSARY

The Sexual Offences Unit (SOU) will hold one (1) week of activities from 6th November to 12th November 2022 to commemorate its fourth (4th) anniversary under the theme “Combatting Sexual Violence by Strengthening Family Dynamics.”

The unit was established on 6.11.2018. The unit is responsible for investigating sexually related cases among other things.

The week of activities are as follows:-

Sunday 6thNovember 2022

Church Service at Glen Baptist Church at 9:00 a.m.

Monday 7thNovember 2022

Panel Discussion on Sexual Violence – “On the Beat” on NBC Radio from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday 8thNovember 2022

Witness Impact Workshop at Calliaqua Town Hall from 9:30 am to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday 9thNovember 2022

Whistle Stop on the Leeward Side of the Island

Thursday 10thNovember 2022

Whistles Stop on the Windward side of the island

Friday 11thNovember 2022

March and Rally against Sexual Violence around Kingstown. The march will commence at 1:00 p.m. in front of the Central Police Station and will culminate at the Central Police Station. The rally would commence thereafter at the same location.

The general public is invited to participate in the week of activities.

Source : RSVGPF