SVG Police Force to Honour outstanding cops at annual awards dinner

RSVGPF TO RECOGNISE OUTSTANDING OFFICERS AT ITS ANNUAL AWARDS AND DINNER

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will host its annual Police Awards and Dinner On Friday, December 30, 2022, at Russell’s Auditorium.

Numerous police officers will get awards and recognition for their great performances, accomplishments on the job and off, and more. The officers will compete for prized accolades such as the Commissioner’s Award for Bravery, Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, Policeman of the Year, and Policewoman of the Year.

Additionally, people from the public and business sectors will be honored.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, the Ministers of National Security and Tertiary Education, as well as the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, will all make statements.

The event’s theme is “Amidst the Challenges, We Continue to Care, Serve, and Protect,” and it is planned to start at 6:30 p.m.

Source : RSVGPF