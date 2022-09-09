SVG police gives update on recent murders and arrest of Zouck Mills

As part of ongoing investigations into the shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend of the 2nd to 4th, of September 2022 where two persons were fatally injured, while two other persons received bodily injuries and audio recordings of persons purportedly issuing threats. Members of the Rapid Response Unit while conducting a mobile patrol along Glen Public Road on September 6, 2022, stopped a green Ceres with four occupants onboard. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the occupants resulted in the discovery of a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver and six rounds of .38 ammunition.

In light of this, the occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken into custody pending further investigations. The occupants of the vehicle were Zouck Mills, 25 years old Fisherman of Barrouallie/Union Island, Kamal Ballantyne, 21 years old unemployed, Ronaldo Adams, a 17-year-old Student, and Dandre Peters, 21 years old unemployed all of Glen.

Zouck Mills was later charged with the offences of Unlawful Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. He appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 to answer the charges and pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to 42 months for Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and 10 months for Possession of Ammunition at Her Majesty’s Prison. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The other occupants of the vehicle were discharged from custody without being charged.