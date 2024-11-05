SVG Police Highlight Serious Penalties for Cybercrime Violations

Stop Sharing Illegal Content Online

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is witnessing an increase in people violating the Cybercrime Act (Act No. 20 of 2016). This message is a clear warning: any person caught sharing illegal content will face serious consequences under this Act. Here’s what you need to know about key sections of the law:

Section 14: Child Pornography – Strictly Prohibited

This section makes it illegal to create, share, or even possess any material showing or suggesting children (anyone under 18) in a sexual way. This includes:

Creating or sharing photos, videos, or text that involve children in any sexual or explicit situation.

Using any technology to create, distribute, or view this type of content.

Penalties:

If convicted, you can be fined up to $750,000 or face up to 20 years in prison.

Section 15: Respecting Privacy – No Sharing of Private Images Without Consent

This section makes it illegal to capture, store, or share images of someone’s private areas without their permission, even if they’re in a public place. This includes:

Taking photos or videos of someone’s private areas without their consent.

Sharing or posting these images online or on social media.

Penalties:

If convicted, you could face fines of up to $250,000 or imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Section 2: Defining Child Pornography

This section defines child pornography as any material that shows a child in a sexual situation or an image altered to look like a child in such a situation. Any such material is strictly illegal.

If You Receive Illegal Content – Report It Immediately

If someone sends you any form of child pornography or private images of another person, report it to the police right away. Simply keeping or forwarding this content is also a serious offence and could lead to charges.

Your Responsibility – Protect Yourself and Others

This is a zero-tolerance issue. We are enforcing the law strictly to protect the general public, especially our children. Think twice before you share any harmful or private images.

For questions or to report something, contact us:

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999/911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

CID/MCU: (784) 456-1810