UPDATE: Fatal Shooting of Minibus Driver in Ottley Hall

RSVGPF Investigates Homicide in Ottley Hall

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a homicide that occurred on the afternoon of June 29, 2024, in the Ottley Hall community. The victim, identified as Ekron Edwards, a 33-year-old minibus driver and resident of Ottley Hall, was fatally shot by a masked assailant.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that around 2:00 PM, Edwards was plying his trade in the Ottley Hall community when a masked assailant approached his minivan and opened fire. Edwards sustained multiple gunshot injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible for this heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We appeal to anyone with information that could assist in solving this case and other cases, to come forward. Please contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, or any police station.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and to all those affected by this tragic incident.