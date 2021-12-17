SVG Police Investigating The Death Of Jamaican Stanford Johnson

(Police Report) – An investigation has been launched into the death of Stanford Johnson, a 55-year-old Construction worker of Jamaica/Troumaca.

According to reports, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at about 5:00 pm, Johnson lifeless body was discovered by his neighbour who later alerted the police.

He is reported to have last been seen on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at about 6:30 am.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 1-784-4561810; or the Officer in Charge of the Grenadines at 1784-457-1211; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations in the matter are ongoing.