SVG police launches investigation into the killing of Belair man

St. Vincent police launch an investigation into the island’s 41st murder

Police in the South Central Division (SCD) have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Oswald Brereton, a thirty (30) year-old man of Belair which occurred on 25th December 2022.

Acting on information received, the police went to the deceased place of abode and met him lying motionless in the porch with what appeared to be gunshot and chop wounds about his body.

The motive for the killing is unknown. Brereton’s death marks the forty-first (41st) homicide recorded for 2022.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.