RSVGPF Seizes Firearm and Cash in Akers

RSVGPF Continues to Intensify Efforts in the Fight against Crime

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to bolster its efforts in the relentless fight against crime. As part of our continued efforts, the RSVGPF has increased patrols and operations in high-risk areas to target criminal activities and ensure public safety.

On the night of September 11, 2024, at approximately 9:50 p.m., narcotics officers on patrol in the Akers area conducted a routine stop on a rental vehicle bearing registration number RC-534. The vehicle contained three males; however, one of the individuals fled the scene as the officers approached. The remaining two individuals were identified as Dante John, a 20-year-old laborer, and Deo Johnson, a 30-year-old laborer, both of Redemption Sharpes.

Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, the officers discovered a .25 caliber pistol along with six (6) rounds of ammunition. In addition to the firearm, the officers seized $3,190.00ECC in cash, two sheep (both ewe), and two goats—one ram and one ewe. The origins of the animals are currently under investigation and the cash was handed over to the Financial Investigations Unit for further investigations.

Both suspects were jointly charged with the offenses of Possession of a Firearm without a license issued under the Firearms Act and Possession of Ammunition without a license issued under the said Act. John and Johnson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Friday September 13, 2024, and pleaded not guilty. Deo Johnson was remanded at His Majesty’s Prison until Monday September 16, 2024, while Dante John was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 with one surety and placed on a curfew between 9:00 p.m., and 5:00 a.m. In addition, John was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday between 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The RSVGPF is committed to maintaining vigilance in our communities and will continue to pursue those involved in criminal activity to ensure that Vincentians can live in a safe and secure environment.

We ask the public to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity to the RSVGPF. Together, we can continue to make a difference in the fight against crime.