SVG Police Makes Major Arrests in Cybercrime Crackdown

RSVGPF Bolsters Cybercrime Enforcement with Arrests for Privacy Violations and Cyber Harassment

In a decisive move to combat cybercrime and safeguard citizens’ digital privacy, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has made significant arrests targeting individuals who have violated cybercrime laws, highlighting the organization’s firm stance on enforcing zero tolerance for such offenses.

Jayfornia Holder, a 25-year-old security officer from Upper Cane Hall, was arrested and charged with multiple cybercrime offenses, including illegal access to a computer system. Holder is accused of intentionally accessing a cellular phone without justification, as well as transmitting private video images of multiple victims without their consent. These acts, committed at various locations between December 31, 2023, and November 9, 2024, highlight a grave breach of privacy and security laws. Holder appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 15, 2024, and pleaded guilty to all charges. She was fined $20,000 ECC to be paid by March 31, 2024, failing which she will face one year of imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison.

The charges extend to violations of privacy involving the unauthorized transmission of sensitive video images, affecting multiple victims who had a reasonable expectation of privacy. These offenses took place at locations such as Queens Drive and Arnos Vale, highlighting the RSVGPF’s focused efforts to protect individuals’ private information from unwarranted exposure.

Furthermore, in a parallel case, Otis Gloster, a 29-year-old security officer from Glen, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual harassment by electronic communication. Gloster is accused of distributing sexually explicit images of victims without their consent and transmitting these materials in ways that conveyed personal identification details. These offenses were committed between September 30, 2024, and November 9, 2024, and reflect a severe violation of individual privacy and dignity. Additional charges against Gloster include cyberbullying, where he allegedly used a cellular phone to distribute videos repeatedly, causing distress and reputational harm to the victims. Gloster appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Counrt on November 15, 2024, and pleaded guilty to all charges and was fined $25,000 ECC, to be paid over 18 months. If he defaults on payment, he will face one year of imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison.

These arrests send a strong message that cyber harassment, unauthorized transmission of private content, and other digital violations will not be tolerated. The RSVGPF remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard citizens, residents and visitors against digital abuse and exploitation. Our focus on rigorous enforcement, combined with engagement with the public and technological advancement, ensures that our nation remains vigilant and proactive in the face of emerging cyber threats.