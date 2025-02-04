Police & NCCP Discuss Innovative Approaches to Reduce Crime

RSVGPF and NCCP Collaborate on Crime Prevention Efforts

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) met with the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP) on Wednesday, February 4, 2025, at the Police Conference Room to discuss collaborative efforts in crime prevention.

The meeting focused on identifying risk factors that contribute to crime, strengthening public safety initiatives, and developing strategies to enhance crime reduction efforts. Both agencies shared insights on aligning their objectives to ensure a more effective and coordinated approach to addressing crime across the nation.

The meeting was attended by:

Superintendent of Police (SOP) Mr. Junior Simmons – Officer in charge of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit and the Public Relations and Complaints Department

Senior Prison Officer (SPO) Mr. Gareth Clarke – His Majesty’s Prison

Rodney Small – Director, National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP)

Temora Garnes – Deputy Director, NCCP

Sergeant 776 Stephen Billy – National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs

Sergeant 264 Dwight Matthews – Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Police Band

Sergeant 646 Syon Shoy – NCO in charge of the IT Department, RSVGPF

Corporal 204 Garet Dopwell – NCO in charge of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU)

Nedine Roache – Administrative Officer, NCCP

The RSVGPF values this ongoing partnership with the NCCP and looks forward to further engagements aimed at fostering a safer environment for all.