The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGFPF) is seeking the assistance of the general public in identifying the body of a female that was discovered on Thursday 12th May 2022 at Richmond Hill in the vicinity of Joyette’s Auto Collision.

Since the discovery of the body, the police was unable to identify the body. In addition, no one has come forward to claim or identify the deceased. As a result, the police wish to disseminate the following information to the public about the deceased.

Name and occupation: Unknown

Age: Between 15 to 20 years

Built: Slim

Complexion: Dark

Height: Approximately 5 feet, seven inches

Hair: Negroid, about twelves inches in length

Marks on the body: Tattoo on the right forearm with the words “Love is pain”. Tattoo on the left forearm with the words “strength” followed by the insignia of a cross. She was also a wearing gold plated neck chain and a pendant with the words “Taurus”.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the deceased is encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner -in-charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident continue.