ACP calls for greater cooperation with citizens in curbing crime

According to Christopher Benjamin, an assistant commissioner of police in St Vincent, the responsibility of combating crime extends beyond the police force and should involve the collective efforts of all individuals.

Benjamin on Monday emphasised the importance of collaboration among the citizens of SVG in order to effectively address the issue of crime.

During a police news briefing held in Kingstown , Benjamin raised concerns regarding the actions being taken by the police force.

”I know the question is being asked about what the police are doing. We are working hard to keep everyone safe. But if I outline to you exactly in detail what we are about to do or what we are doing, it will defeat the purpose”.

”At this time, all I will say is “You will feel us”, so expect some inconvenience based on our initiative along with a high police presence in all communities. We’ll be present, but not so present. So we’ll be there, and you will not know that we are there”, Benjamin said.

The ACP on Monday advocated for the active participation of citizens in providing information to law enforcement authorities, with the aim of facilitating the apprehension and subsequent prosecution of individuals involved in criminal activities.

”Don’t wait until it affects you to come forward; remember, we are in this crime-fighting business together”, Benjamin reminded Vincentians.