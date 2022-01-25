89 officers promoted to various ranks within the RSVGPF

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, eighty-nine (89) officers within the local Constabulary including the SVG Coast Guard and Fire Service were promoted to various ranks, including the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police.
The Police Service Commission has approved the following appointments on promotion in the Police Department effective January 1st, 2022 as follows:
TO BE ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
- Superintendent of Police, Mr. Enville Williams
TO BE SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE
- Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. David Trumpet
- Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Hanif Simon
TO BE ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENTS OF POLICE
- Inspector, Dwayne Bailey
- Inspector, Parnel Browne
TO BE INSPECTORS OF POLICE
- Station Sergeant, Mr. Clifton Jacobs
- Station Sergeant, Mr. Olsen Rodney
TO BE SUB LIEUTENANT
- Chief Petty Officer, Mr. Donald Harry
TO BE STATION SERGEANTS
- Station Sergeant(Ag), Curtis Thomas
- Sergeant, Renrick Cato
- Sergeant, Junior Baptiste
- Sergeant, Ashlyn Bristol
- Sergeant, Colbert Samuel
- Sergeant, Mr. Grafton Edwards
TO BE CHIEF PETTY OFFICER
- Petty Officer, Mr. Edwin Durrant
The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John has also approved the following promotions in the Constabulary, SVG Coast Guard, and Fire Services effective January 1st, 2022:
- 13Sergeants of Police
- 1 Petty Officer
- 7Acting Sergeants of Police
- 29Corporals of Police
- 3 Leading Seaman
- 20Acting Corporals of Police
Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John congratulated the officers on their promotion to the varying ranks. He encouraged them to continue working hard and thanked them for their service and dedication. He emphasized the need for all police officers, including the newly promoted to discharge their duties and responsibilities very vigorously. He also urged the newly promoted officers not to rest on their laurels and wished them all the best in the execution of their duties in the interest of national security and the safety of the citizens SVG and visitors alike.