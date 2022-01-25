89 officers promoted to various ranks within the RSVGPF

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, eighty-nine (89) officers within the local Constabulary including the SVG Coast Guard and Fire Service were promoted to various ranks, including the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Police Service Commission has approved the following appointments on promotion in the Police Department effective January 1st, 2022 as follows:

TO BE ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

Superintendent of Police, Mr. Enville Williams

TO BE SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. David Trumpet

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Hanif Simon

TO BE ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENTS OF POLICE

Inspector, Dwayne Bailey

Inspector, Parnel Browne

TO BE INSPECTORS OF POLICE

Station Sergeant, Mr. Clifton Jacobs

Station Sergeant, Mr. Olsen Rodney

TO BE SUB LIEUTENANT

Chief Petty Officer, Mr. Donald Harry

TO BE STATION SERGEANTS

Station Sergeant(Ag), Curtis Thomas

Sergeant, Renrick Cato

Sergeant, Junior Baptiste

Sergeant, Ashlyn Bristol

Sergeant, Colbert Samuel

Sergeant, Mr. Grafton Edwards

TO BE CHIEF PETTY OFFICER

Petty Officer, Mr. Edwin Durrant

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John has also approved the following promotions in the Constabulary, SVG Coast Guard, and Fire Services effective January 1st, 2022:

13Sergeants of Police

1 Petty Officer

7Acting Sergeants of Police

29Corporals of Police

3 Leading Seaman

20Acting Corporals of Police

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John congratulated the officers on their promotion to the varying ranks. He encouraged them to continue working hard and thanked them for their service and dedication. He emphasized the need for all police officers, including the newly promoted to discharge their duties and responsibilities very vigorously. He also urged the newly promoted officers not to rest on their laurels and wished them all the best in the execution of their duties in the interest of national security and the safety of the citizens SVG and visitors alike.