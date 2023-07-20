SVG Police report on Mass Shooting in Kingstown which left 5 dead

COMMISSIONER’S REPORT ON MASS SHOOTING

At about 8:00pm on 19th July 2023, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force responded to a report of a mass shooting in the Harbour Club area of Kingstown. Investigations reveal that five (5) persons were fatally wounded. The police processed the scene and are carrying out further investigations into these shooting and other offences.

The serious crimes that are being committed are by and large committed by a very small group of people against others of the same ilk. We advised person to settle their differences in a more mature, civilize and amicable manner. Also, we strongly advocate that person respect the rights to life of each other.

The public is reassured that despite the regrettable spate of violence that we are currently experiencing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, SVG is still a safe place. We have one week ago concluded a successful, enjoyable and generally adverse incident free Vincy Mass. Thousands of people enjoyed the carnival and had fun in a safe environment.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is embarking on new methods of policing while utilizing the tried and tested police practices. We coveted your continued corporation and support in this venture to make all of us safe.

We are also asking anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of persons who have committed these crimes and other crimes to provide the police with such information. This information can be sent via telephone number 911, 999, 4571211 or 4561810 or any police officer who you are comfortable communicating with. Be assured that the information would be held to the strictest of confidence. Additionally, there are laws in place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to give evidence without their identity being revealed. This can be done by virtue of The Witness Special Measure Act.

The members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force wish to express condolences to the relatives and friends of the decease persons in tonight’s shooting and other victims of homicides in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile. information being circulated of other shooting incidents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday night was checked out and found to be false. There was no shooting in Ottley Hall, Campden Park, Fairbane Pasture or any other part in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday night.

Source : RSVGPF