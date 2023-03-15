SVG police searching for missing 14 year school girl

GARICEA BUTCHER MISSING

The RSVGPF is appealing for assistance to locate 14-year-old Garicea Butcher of Rillan Hill, who has been missing since Saturday, March 11, 2023.

She is of dark complexion, stoutly build about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and carries a dreadlock hairstyle.

Reports are that Garicea was last seen at home. She was wearing a purple top and a pink short pant at the time she went missing. Efforts to contact her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Garicea Butcher is asked to contact the Police at 174-457-1211, the police 999 or 911 emergency number or the nearest police station or police officer you are comfortable with.

All calls would be treated confidentially