SVG Police seized drugs, wigs, bullets and bulletproof vests during raid

Police carry out raids in Frenches and Rose Place communities
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to crack down on criminals and criminal activities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. On Sunday 6th November 2022, officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) conducted operations in several communities to maintain law and order, and suppress illegal activities among other things.
As a result of the operations, the following items were discovered in unoccupied houses in Frenches and Rose Place and were seized by the police.
Frenches
- Thirty-one (31) rounds of .9mm ammunition
- 1 body-fitted suit with a facemask attached
- 4 grammes of cocaine
- One (1) rifle magazine
- A single registration plate number P6052
Rose Place
- Two (2) magazines
- Sixteen (16) rounds of .357 ammunition
- Three (3) rounds of .38 ammunition
- Two (2) rounds of .45 ammunition
- Two (2) bulletproof vests
- Six (6) facemasks
- Two (2) black hoodies
- Two (2) black long sleeve shirts
- One (1) wig
- Forty-five (45) grammes of Cocaine
- Thirty (30) pounds of Cannabis
- One (1) pair of registration plates number PT643
Persons with information that can assist with the arrest and prosecution of the persons associated with these illegal items are asked to contact the police immediately at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 or 999. All calls will be treated confidentially.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.