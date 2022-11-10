ADVERT
Thursday, November 10
SVG Police seized drugs, wigs, bullets and bulletproof vests during raid

Photos SVG POLICE

Police carry out raids in Frenches and Rose Place communities

 The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to crack down on criminals and criminal activities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. On Sunday 6th November 2022, officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) conducted operations in several communities to maintain law and order, and suppress illegal activities among other things.

As a result of the operations, the following items were discovered in unoccupied houses in Frenches and Rose Place and were seized by the police.

Frenches


  • Thirty-one (31) rounds of .9mm ammunition
  • 1 body-fitted suit with a facemask attached
  • 4 grammes of cocaine
  • One (1)  rifle magazine
  • A single registration plate number  P6052

Rose Place

  • Two (2) magazines
  • Sixteen (16)  rounds of .357 ammunition
  • Three (3) rounds of .38 ammunition
  • Two (2) rounds of .45 ammunition
  • Two (2) bulletproof vests
  • Six (6) facemasks
  • Two (2) black hoodies
  • Two (2) black long sleeve shirts
  • One (1) wig
  • Forty-five (45) grammes of Cocaine
  • Thirty (30) pounds of Cannabis
  • One (1) pair of registration plates number PT643

Persons with information that can assist with the arrest and prosecution of the persons associated with these illegal items are asked to contact the police immediately at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 or 999. All calls will be treated confidentially.

Source :
RSVGPF
