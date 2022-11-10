SVG Police seized drugs, wigs, bullets and bulletproof vests during raid

Police carry out raids in Frenches and Rose Place communities

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to crack down on criminals and criminal activities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. On Sunday 6th November 2022, officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) conducted operations in several communities to maintain law and order, and suppress illegal activities among other things.

As a result of the operations, the following items were discovered in unoccupied houses in Frenches and Rose Place and were seized by the police.

Frenches





Thirty-one (31) rounds of .9mm ammunition

1 body-fitted suit with a facemask attached

4 grammes of cocaine

One (1) rifle magazine

A single registration plate number P6052

Rose Place

Two (2) magazines

Sixteen (16) rounds of .357 ammunition

Three (3) rounds of .38 ammunition

Two (2) rounds of .45 ammunition

Two (2) bulletproof vests

Six (6) facemasks

Two (2) black hoodies

Two (2) black long sleeve shirts

One (1) wig

Forty-five (45) grammes of Cocaine

Thirty (30) pounds of Cannabis

One (1) pair of registration plates number PT643

Persons with information that can assist with the arrest and prosecution of the persons associated with these illegal items are asked to contact the police immediately at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 or 999. All calls will be treated confidentially.

Source : RSVGPF