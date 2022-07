St Vincent Police on Wednesday said they seized various items which could have been used as dangerous weapons during the recently concluded carnival events.

The items including scissors, screwdrivers, various knives, a chopper, cutlass, a gun and ski masks, were taken away from persons on Carnival Tuesday.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGF) said the weapons were seized during stop and search operations on the Windward and Leeward sides of the island.