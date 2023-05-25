JOINT OPERATION RESULTED IN THE SEIZURE OF A QUANTITY OF HIGH-GRADE CANNABIS FROM CANADA.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at about 11:30 am a joint operation was carried out at the Campden Park Container Port between Police, Port, and Customs Officials.

One forty-foot container shipped from Canada was searched. During the search several packages of Canadian high-grade cannabis were discovered and seized.

The combined weight of the packages amounted to 219 pounds. No arrest was made. The investigation is ongoing.