JOINT OPERATION RESULTED IN THE SEIZURE OF A QUANTITY OF HIGH-GRADE CANNABIS FROM CANADA.
On Friday, May 19, 2023, at about 11:30 am a joint operation was carried out at the Campden Park Container Port between Police, Port, and Customs Officials.
One forty-foot container shipped from Canada was searched. During the search several packages of Canadian high-grade cannabis were discovered and seized.
The combined weight of the packages amounted to 219 pounds. No arrest was made. The investigation is ongoing.
