Upgrades to police stations and prison facilities in SVG during 2022

Several police stations across SVG will be upgraded in 2022, along with additional officers incorporated into the police service.

This from Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves during his presentation of the appropriations bill 2022.

Upgrades will take place at the Biabou, Georgetown, Calder, Rose Hall, Sandy Bay and Calliaqua police stations along with renovations to the coast guard base in Calliaqua.

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves during the budget presentation said upgrades to both Her Majesty’s Prison and the Belle Isle Correctional Facility will also enhance the quality of life for both inmates and prison officers.

“The Honourable Prime Minister, who holds the portfolio of National Security, has been deeply engaged with the leadership of the security services to ensure that they adopt fresh and energized approaches to preventing and combatting crime in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”, Gonsalves said.