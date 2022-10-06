SVG Police target high crime areas, arrest 2, seize guns & ammunition

The latest police operation targeting high crime areas continues to bear fruit with the seizures of two firearms and fourteen rounds of ammunition.

Reports are that on Monday, October 3, 2022, a police mobile patrol team conducted stop and search duties in the New Montrose area. During the search, one (1) Glock 27 Semi-Automatic pistol, serial number PNR-556, one (1) Smith and Wesson .45 pistol serial number HSD-3385, nine (9) rounds of .45 ammunition, and five (5) rounds of .40mm ammunition were discovered and seized.

As a result, Joel Williams, 18 years old and Omarie Sergeant, 24 years old both Unemployed of New Montrose were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, both men were arrested and charged for having the guns and ammunition in their possession without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

The defendants will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF