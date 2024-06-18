SVG Police to Host Activities for UN Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Launch of activities to observe UN World Day against Trafficking in Persons

The Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in collaboration with the National Task Force against Trafficking in Person (NTFaTIP) and other partners will host some activities to observe the United Nations World Day against Trafficking in Persons which is celebrated annually on the 30th of July.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.”

The ATIPU along with its partners, will hold a media briefing on Wednesday June 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Police Conference Room to apprise the nation about the events.