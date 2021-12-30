SVG Police Warns Of Consequences For Anyone Distributing Child Pornography

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to advise the general public that it is an offence to produce, make available, distribute, procure, possess or obtain child pornography through a computer system or on a computer data storage medium under the Cybercrime Act 2016.

In light of this, the RSVGPF is encouraging persons to desist from sharing or storing and to delete the pornographic video of a child that is presently being circulated via various mediums. This is very damaging to the child and can affect her in the future.

Failure to comply with this order may result in persons being dealt with in the most serious of the manners prescribed by the Cybercrime Act 2016 subsection 14 of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The RSVGPF informs that a person who intentionally:

Produces child pornography for the purpose of its distribution through a computer system; Offers or makes available child pornography through a computer system; Distributes or transmits child pornography through a computer system; Procures or obtains child pornography through a computer system for himself or another person; Possesses child pornography in a computer system or on a computer data storage medium; or Obtains access to child pornography through information and communication technologies,

A person who commits an offence under this subsection is liable: