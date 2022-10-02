SVG Police youth club to host football competition

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadine Police Force Police Youth Club will be hosting the first edition of its inter Club Football Competition.

The competition is part of the club’s annual calendar of activities and fits nicely into the overall mission of the club which speaks to creating a platform where young people can engage in social and sporting activities to build comradery and positively engage the youth population.

The competition is scheduled to kick off on Sunday 8th October 2022 and last for one (1) month climaxing on Sunday the 3oth October 2022.

On Sunday the 8th of October, the opening of the Tournament will see a brief opening ceremony with remarks from officials, sponsors, and Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police force.

Following the opening ceremony, there will be three (3) games, game one (1) will be the first (1st) competitive game of the tournament and will be played between Calliaqua Police Youth Club vs Bequia Police Youth Club, followed by an All Windwards vs an All Leeward police Youth Club team and, the final encounter for the evening will be an exhibition game between Hope FC vs Layou FC.

For the competition teams were divided into five zones and each zone game will be played simultaneously within their community on weekends.

We take this opportunity to invite people within the communities where games will be played to support the Club teams. We also encourage youths between the ages of seven (7) to eighteen (18) to sign up and become a member of a police Youth Club near you.

Source : RSVGPF