St Vincent prepared for a record 44% increase in cruise arrivals

SVG- PREPARED FOR RECORD TOURIST SEASON

St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to implement measures to accommodate a record 44 percent increase in cruise arrivals, which includes adequate transportation. On December 16th, 2022, one of the larger cruise vessels accommodating 5,430 passengers will be coming to Port Kingstown.

The Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, told the API in an exclusive interview that this means there will likely be a disruption in the public transportation system as more vehicles will be needed to transport tourists. “Public transportation is likely to be affected; all of the major transportation systems will be disrupted; it is going to be a challenge, and I want to indicate that very early,” James indicated.

Though there are challenges in terms of the size of the current port, the Minister said, “St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the preferred destinations for cruise tourism.” In addition to this increase in tourists by sea, as of December 20th, 2022, more weekly international flights are scheduled at the Argyle International Airport.

The Tourism Minister said that Air Canada will now have three (3) scheduled flights per week, while American Airlines will move to daily flights in March 2023.

James added that while Virgin Atlantic has not increased the number of flights, they will now have a larger aircraft in the form of the 787-9 Dreamliner.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has and continues to have direct flights out of Toronto, Miami, New York, and London.

Source : API