SVG: Programs to help persons with lingering COVID effects being developed

St Vincent and the Grenadines Ministry of Health is in the process of developing programs that would specifically target persons dealing with the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Shanika John, Health Promotions Officer within the Ministry of Health said several persons within the Ministry of Health will seek to develop specific programs to reach those persons.

“What we do know for a fact is that the data is saying those persons who have had COVID-19 infections, thirty days after, you are more likely—and there’s a very high chance, even if you’re not predisposed to developing diabetes, that you may develop diabetes; early onset of diabetes is what it is actually called.”

John said that this applies across all age groups, but especially in the younger population.

“This is very worrying for those in the ministry of health because diabetes can lead to multiple complications if not controlled. I would advise Vincentians to make lifestyle changes such as added exercise and healthier diets in order to mitigate these effects”.

Most people who have coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recover completely within a few weeks. But some people — even those who had mild versions of the disease — continue to experience symptoms after their initial recovery.

These people sometimes describe themselves as “long haulers” and the conditions have been called post- COVID-19 syndrome or “long COVID-19 .” These health issues are sometimes called post- COVID-19 conditions.

They’re generally considered to be effects of COVID-19 that persist for more than four weeks after you’ve been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Older people and people with many serious medical conditions are the most likely to experience lingering COVID-19 symptoms, but even young, otherwise healthy people can feel unwell for weeks to months after infection. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Memory, concentration or sleep problems

Muscle pain or headache

Fast or pounding heartbeat

Loss of smell or taste

Depression or anxiety

Fever

Dizziness when you stand

Worsened symptoms after physical or mental activities

St Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 105 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.