SVG: Radio Stations, Business Houses, Others, Hit By COVID -19 Virus

Radio stations, business houses and statutory bodies have been hit been a new wave of the COVID-19 virus.

Sources tell St Vincent Times that three radio stations, a telecommunications company, a financial institution and a business registration entity have been affected.

The business affected, according to sources, has staff that is close to 90 percent vaccinated.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health shows that Forty-eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and twenty-two samples collected on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, resulting in positivity of 21.6%.

Eleven new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 2nd, 2022.

Dr Jerrol Thompson, Infectious Disease Specialist, says that some countries may come out of the pandemic this year. Still, he is uncertain about SVG’s position due to its low vaccination rate.

Dr Thompson said his analysis of the pandemic on SVG thus far is not as severe and hard-hit as other countries, but it is still impactful, and he can only remain hopeful SVG can get out of the pandemic soon.

Six hundred and three (603) cases are currently active, and eighty-three (83) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand nine and thirty-nine (6039) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and three hundred and fifty-three (5353) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

St Vincent has recorded the presence of Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community. The island recorded the first case of Omicron in a fully vaccinated traveller from the United States on December 18th.

More evidence is emerging that the Omicron coronavirus variant affects the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants and resulting in a “decoupling” in some places between soaring case numbers and low death rates, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday.