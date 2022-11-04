SVG ranks dead last in Caribbean for yacht-related crimes in 2021

In 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been pushed to the bottom of the list for yacht-related crimes in the Caribbean area.

This information comes from the CSSN’s annual report, which records and analyses yacht-related crimes reported in the Caribbean in 2021.

Consequently to the report,

“After six consecutive years in the top countries list, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is absent this year.”

Two of the four recorded incidents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines involved the theft of complete yachts from the Blue Lagoon/Young Island Cut harbour.

CSSN noted that thefts continue to predominate, with roughly fifty percent of the total of 102 reported instances occurring in four countries: Saint Martin, Martinique, Grenada, and Panama.

The increase from one year to the next was projected. Economic difficulties and a lack of meaningful enforcement or deterrence enhancement were not compensated for by gains in cruiser awareness and preparedness. According to the CSSN data, dinghies and outboard motors remain key targets for thieves.

According to the data, the overall number of occurrences reported increased significantly in 2021, as compared to 2020. The number of incidents rose from 72 to 102, a 42% increase. As well, the number of violent incidents grew from three to seven, including four instances of suspicious activity tied to piracy.