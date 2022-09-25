SVG ranks 2nd worldwide for deaths caused by Uterine Cancer

The World-life-expectancy organization says that St Vincent and the Grenadines ranks second in the world for deaths by Uterine Cancer per 100,000.

Cancer of the uterus occurs when abnormal cells develop in the uterus and begin growing out of control.

Among the top 50 causes of death in SVG those that stood out include;

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Anemia

Endocrine Disorders

Ovary Cancer

Drownings

Congenital Anomalies

Violence

So how does SVG rank worldwide? For Prostate Cancer deaths 6, Breast Cancer 11, Uterian Cancer, 2 Anemia, 5, Endocrine Disorders 15, Ovary Cancer 15, Drownings 13, Congenital Anomalies 15 and Violence 12.

These rankings were calculated per 100,000 population.