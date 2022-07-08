Over 4 thousand doses of vaccines arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, July 8, 2022, through the Government of the United States of America.

They were handed over to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in a short ceremony at the Argyle International Airport.

Speaking at the event, the United States Ambassador to Barbados and the OECS, Her Excellency Linda Taglialatela said the US has longstanding ties with SVG and their effort to assist in combatting Covid-19 is indicative of this relationship. The Ambassador surmised that “We all live in the same neighbourhood and if we are all secure and safe then it is good for all of us”.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Keisal Peters, commended the United States of America for their “unwavering support”, noting that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been a beneficiary of USAID in their relief efforts to support St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the volcanic eruption to COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince said his ministry has taken a strategic approach in dealing with covid 19; which includes risk communication, early detection and containment of the virus.

The vaccines are meant for children 5-11 years old and are in keeping with the Government’s overall thrust to reduce the incidences of covid19 among children.

SVG receives over 4000 doses of COVID vaccines from US Government