SVG records another COVID-19 death as cases rise to 143

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 115 as the number of cases rises to 143.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, a 70-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on July 5th, 2022, and was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s Isolation Ward.

He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on the 12th of July, 2022. Although he had been fully vaccinated, the Ministry said he hadn’t been boosted.

A total of 143 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday 13 July, with five hospitalizations. The hospitalizations include 4 unvaccinated and 1 vaccinated patient.

3 recoveries were also reported.